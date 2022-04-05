Washtenaw deputy pleads guilty to disorderly conduct in inmate assault

A Washtenaw County Corrections deputy has pleaded guilty to disorderly conduct in connection with an assault of an inmate in 2020, the Michigan Attorney General's Office announced Tuesday.

Cpl. Christopher Ellul was bound over to Washtenaw County Trial Court in July after he was among officers charged after investigations conducted by Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel’s Public Integrity Unit.

Ellul was accused of grabbing an inmate in the county jail in August 2020 while pulling him from a cell.

"Video evidence shows that Ellul grabbed the restrained inmate by the neck twice," state officials said in a statement Tuesday.

Authorities accepted his guilty plea, which was entered Tuesday, "for multiple reasons including the involved inmate (has) since left the state," according to the release.

Ellul is scheduled to be sentenced May 17 in front of Judge Carol Kuhnke, state officials said.

“We will continue to pursue instances of police misconduct,” Nessel said. “Those who violate their oath to protect and serve must be held accountable.”

Representatives with the Washtenaw County Sheriff's Office did not immediately respond to a request for comment Tuesday on the plea or Ellul's status.