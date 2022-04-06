Kent Co. deputies investigate death of Davenport University student, 18
Charles E. Ramirez
The Detroit News
Caledonia Township — An 18-year-old man was found dead Sunday in student living quarters at Davenport University, officials said.
Kent County sheriff's deputies continue to investigate.
Deputies and medics were called at about 1 a.m. to the university's student housing for a medical emergency. They found the man unresponsive.
Medics attempted life-saving measures but were unsuccessful.
Police said there were no signs of suspicious circumstances.
Caledonia Township is about 20 miles southeast of Grand Rapids.