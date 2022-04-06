Kent Co. deputies investigate death of Davenport University student, 18

Caledonia Township — An 18-year-old man was found dead Sunday in student living quarters at Davenport University, officials said.

Kent County sheriff's deputies continue to investigate.

Deputies and medics were called at about 1 a.m. to the university's student housing for a medical emergency. They found the man unresponsive.

Medics attempted life-saving measures but were unsuccessful.

Police said there were no signs of suspicious circumstances.

Caledonia Township is about 20 miles southeast of Grand Rapids.