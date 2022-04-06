Michigan adds 3,215 cases, 70 deaths from COVID-19 over 5 days

Michigan's health department said the state added 3,215 cases of COVID and 70 deaths from the virus on Wednesday, including totals from Saturday, Sunday, Monday and Tuesday.

The state reported an average of about 643 cases per day over the five days.

The health department's website did not report updated cumulative cases and deaths on Wednesday. On Friday, the state said the overall total of confirmed cases was 2,080,612 and deaths had totaled 32,863 since the virus was first detected here in March 2020.

Hospitalization rates in Michigan have been on the decline for the last 10 weeks, but cases rose last week.

Between March 25 and April 1 about 5% of Michigan's COVID-19 tests returned positive, compared to 3.4% the week prior. There is an average of 4,855 weekly cases in the state.

The latest figures come as the state and several Michigan counties have relaxed regulations to stem the spread of the virus.

Health departments including Wayne, Washtenaw and Oakland counties lifted COVID-19 orders related to K-12 schools in February.

On Monday, the state reported 403 adults and 25 pediatric patients were hospitalized with confirmed infections and 77% of the state's inpatient hospital beds were occupied.

It's a steep decline from records set on Jan. 10, when 4,580 adults were hospitalized with COVID-19.

About 3% of the state's hospital beds were filled with COVID-19 patients and there were an average of 864 emergency room visits related to COVID-19 per day in the state as of Monday. That compares to 24% of hospital beds being full and 2,889 daily emergency room visits due to the virus in the first week of January.

Case counts continue to drop from early January when the state set a new high mark with more than 20,000 confirmed cases of COVID-19 per day.

Coming off the highest case numbers of the entire pandemic, all of Michigan's regions are experiencing declines in case rates and hospitalizations, the state health department noted earlier this month.

In Michigan, variants of the virus have moved at a high rate, proving more contagious than past variants and infecting both unvaccinated and vaccinated residents.

A new iteration of the omicron variant, BA.2, is on its way to becoming dominant across Michigan and the country, but experts say another surge of cases is unlikely — and at least two top scientists told The Detroit News that the pandemic may be nearly finished in the United States.

Residents ages 30 to 39 currently have the highest case rate of any age group.

As of Monday, 21 new outbreaks were reported over the prior week. The majority, 12 outbreaks, occurred in long-term care facilities and assisted living centers. There were seven outbreaks at K-12 schools. The state is tracking 144 ongoing outbreak cases.

About 65%, or 6.5 million, state residents have received their first doses of a vaccine, as of Monday, and 59% are fully vaccinated. More than 225,000 children ages 5 to 11 in Michigan, or 27%, have received their first dose of the vaccine.

More than 3 million vaccine booster doses have been administered in Michigan.

