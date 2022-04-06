Monroe Co. Jail inmate found dead in cell Tuesday, officials say

Monroe — An inmate of the Monroe County Jail has died while in custody, the sheriff's office said Wednesday.

Officials said corrections officers found the 37-year-old man from Monroe dead in his cell at about 2:40 p.m. Tuesday.

They immediately removed the ligature from his neck and performed cardio pulmonary resuscitation until medics arrived and continued life-saving measures.

Authorities said they are not releasing the man's identity at this time.

Detectives with the sheriff's office are investigating the man's death.