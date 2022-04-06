Muskegon man, 37, dies in gunfight with state police

An investigation into the death of a man killed after exchanging gunfire with Michigan State Police troopers Monday in western Michigan is underway, officials said.

The man has been identified as Joseph Miller, 37, of Muskegon, they said.

State police released further details of the incident Tuesday.

According to a preliminary investigation, troopers were called at about 2:40 p.m. to a home at 2002 Sugaridge Drive in Laketon Township in Muskegon County for a report of a home invasion.

A woman who was at home during the break-in barricaded herself in a bedroom and called 911 as the suspected thief moved about the house, police said.

Two troopers with the state police's Grand Rapids post arrived at the home and encountered the man as he exited the home. He and the troopers exchanged gunfire, officials said.

Neither trooper was injured, but the man was struck by gunfire and pronounced dead at the scene.

State police officials said detectives with the agency's Gaylord Post are handling the investigation and no other information is being released at this time.