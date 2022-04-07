Ford Fireworks to return to Detroit this summer for the first time since 2019

The Detroit News

For the first time since 2019, the Ford Fireworks are slated to return to Detroit this summer, organizers announced Thursday.

The show is scheduled for June 27.

“We are thrilled to bring the Ford Fireworks back to Detroit, as this event truly brings our community together and showcases the city in a special way,” said Tony Michaels, president & CEO, The Parade Company, in a statement. “Ford Motor Company’s continued support is instrumental in ensuring this show, along with other beloved Parade Company events, grow bigger and more vibrant each year for our community to enjoy.”

Now in its 64th year, the summertime tradition considered among the largest fireworks displays in the country is expected to draw hundreds of thousands of spectators.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the event was held outside downtown Detroit the last two years.

In 2021, a 26-minute event aired in a broadcast-only format on WDIV-TV (Channel 4).

It featured more than 10,000 pyrotechnic effects that were choreographed to music and shot into the sky from Lake St. Clair Metropark in Macomb County.

Ford Motor Co. has also announced the extension of their commitment of the Parade Company events through 2024. Ford will serve as the title and key sponsor of traditions including the Ford Fireworks and the Parade Company Rooftop Fundraiser presented by Ford, America’s Thanksgiving Parade presented by Gardner White and Hob Nobble Gobble presented by Ford. Ford is also the official car of the parade and will unveil a new float on Thanksgiving.

“Building and supporting community here in our hometown has always been a top priority for Ford,” said Mary Culler, president, Ford Motor Company Fund. “Both the Ford Fireworks and America’s Thanksgiving Parade unite and celebrate people and communities across the city of Detroit, and we are proud to extend our partnership with The Parade Company and continue our support of these cherished events.”

As producers of the Ford Fireworks, the Parade Company selects the musical arrangement and works exclusively with Zambelli Fireworks to stage more than 10,000 pyrotechnic effects visible for miles along the Detroit River. This year’s show is themed “Hey Detroit, The Sky Shines for You!”

Limited tables are still available for the Ford Fireworks Rooftop Party presented by Ford Motor Company, offering the best seats in the city to view the fireworks. Guests will enjoy live music with Your Generation in Concert, catering by Andiamo, games, giveaways and more. To learn more, visit www.theparade.org or call 313-923-7400. All proceeds benefit the Michigan Thanksgiving Parade Foundation.

The Ford Fireworks can be viewed on WDIV-Local 4’s live broadcast from the event. News/Talk 760 WJR and Paul W. Smith will also provide special radio coverage. For more information on the Parade Company events, visit www.theparade.org. Follow the event on social media at #fordfireworks.