Port Huron police seek man accused of beating woman with hammer

Port Huron — Police are looking for a man who they say beat a woman with a hammer and cut her with a knife Thursday, officials said.

Booker T. Brown, 53, of Port Huron, is wanted in connection with the alleged assault, police said.

He is described as 5 feet 11 inches tall and weighing 175 pounds. His last known address was in the 1000 block of Beard near 10th Street in Port Huron.

According to authorities, officers were called at about 2 a.m. Thursday to a location in the 1500 block of 11th Street for a report of an assault against a woman.

They spoke with a 49-year-old Port Huron woman who said a man attacked her at a home in the 1400 block of 13th Street near Chestnut Sreet. She told the officers the man beat her, assaulted her with a hammer and knife and held her against her will. She said she was able to escape and call for help.

Medics took the woman to a hospital to be treated for serious injuries, officials said.

Hours later, police executed a search warrant at the 13th Street home to gather evidence. Investigators were not able to locate the suspect at the home.

Anyone with information about the suspect or the incident should call the Port Huron Police Department at (810) 984-8415 or the Port Huron Police Department’s Major Crimes Unit at (810) 984-5383 or 911.