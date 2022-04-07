Video of fatal shooting by Grand Rapids officer sought

The Detroit News

A county official of a west Michigan man fatally shot by police this week is calling on authorities to release footage from the incident, but the Prosecutor's Office has called for delaying the release until an investigation is done.

The victim, identified as Patrick Lyoya, 26, was shot Monday by a Grand Rapids officer when police said he fought during a traffic stop related to a license plate issue, officials said.

The officer has been placed on administrative leave as Michigan State Police investigate the incident, the city said in a statement.

In a Facebook post Wednesday, Kent County Commissioner Robert Womack denounced the shooting, saying the officer involved should be fired.

"I am asking the Chief to release the video NOW. This was an execution," he wrote. "... Gun violence by my community, or by the police, will not be tolerated. This man was murdered in a way that I cannot accept."

Israel Siku, an interpreter for Lyoya’s family, which immigrated from Democratic Republic of Congo, told WOOD-TV on Thursday that state police showed his father video depicting the encounter.

MSP and Grand Rapids police did not immediately respond to requests for comment Thursday night.

In their statement Monday, city officials said body-worn and in-car camera footage would be reviewed and preserved, per Police Department regulations. Additional video from private sources also was made available to state and city police, according to the release.

"All camera footage will be reviewed as part of the investigation and made available as soon as possible following MSP’s processing of the video and any legally required processing is complete," the city said.

"There are legal and contractual considerations preventing the immediate release of video from an active investigation, but the Grand Rapids Police Department is committed to a transparent process and anticipates publicly providing the video next week."

On Thursday, Kent County Prosecutor Chris Becker said he requested that authorities not release any evidence until the investigation is complete.

"Multiple witnesses have been identified and still need to be interviewed, forensic evidence needs to be analyzed, autopsy and toxicology reports are still pending, and video evidence is still being obtained and reviewed," he said in a statement.

"It is essential in the pursuit of justice to allow the investigation to continue to completion before partial information, including video evidence, is released to the public. There are still many questions which remain unanswered. As is our policy with any ongoing investigation, we do not release any material for public consumption."

City officials said the shooting happened after an officer initiated a traffic stop on a vehicle near the intersection of Griggs and Nelson around 8:11 a.m. Monday.

The driver allegedly exited the vehicle then allegedly fled the scene on foot while a passenger remained inside, the city said.

"Following a brief foot pursuit, a physical altercation between the officer and the driver took place that lasted for several minutes," officials said. The officer, who has been with the department since 2015, fired his weapon, according to the statement.

Police Chief Eric Winstrom said in the city's statement that he was "committed to providing information as transparently and quickly as the investigation allows."

Others want more action.

"The public deserves to have the footage released immediately,” Cle Jackson, president of NAACP Grand Rapids, told MLive.com on Wednesday.

Meanwhile, Lyoya's family has launched a GoFundMe campaign to pay for a funeral.

"Patrick was a father of 2 daughters and a big brother to 5 siblings," the website said. "Patrick loved playing soccer and spending time with his loved ones but now he can’t do that anymore."

A candlelight vigil is planned Saturday at the Grand Rapids Center for Community Transformation.