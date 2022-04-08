Cheboygan Co. deputy cleared in fatal shooting of man with hatchet

A Cheboygan County sheriff’s deputy who shot and killed a man with a hatchet in February has been cleared of any wrongdoing, officials said Friday.

The county prosecutor has cleared the deputy in the fatal Feb. 10 shooting in Ellis Township. The township is about 11 miles southeast of Indian River and about 258 miles north of Detroit.

His office determined the deputy acted in self-defense when he used deadly force. It also said the suspect's actions posed an immediate threat to him and another deputy who was at the scene.

The investigation is closed, according to authorities.

According to authorities, Cheboygan County Sheriff’s Office deputies were called at about 11:52 a.m. Feb. 10 to a home on Afton in Ellis Township for a welfare check. A woman contacted family members and told them she was in trouble and needed immediate help.

As deputies were entering, a man later identified as Aian Thomas Tracy, 32, attacked the deputies with a hatchet, officials said. Shots were fired and Tracy was pronounced dead at the scene, they said.

One deputy who was struck with the hatchet was treated for non-life-threatening injuries.