DeWitt officer charged in altercation with news carrier

An off-duty mid-Michigan police officer has been charged in connection with drawing a gun on a Black newspaper delivery man last year, the Michigan Attorney General's Office announced Thursday.

Chad Vorce of DeWitt was arraigned in Clinton County's 65A District Court on three charges:

Assault with a dangerous weapon (felonious assault), a felony punishable by up to four years in prison and $2,000;

Weapons – felony firearm, a felony punishable by two years consecutively with and preceding any term of imprisonment imposed for the felony or attempted felony conviction; and

Misconduct in office, a felony punishable by up to five years in prison and $10,000.

Authorities allege that early on Jan. 14, 2021, Vorce spotted a van driven by a Black man who was delivering newspapers he described as driving erratically in his neighborhood near Airport Road and Interstate 69 in DeWitt.

Vorce, an 18-year veteran of the city's Police Department, told investigators he thought the 19-year-old man was a suspect in recent break-ins and called 911 to report that he had seen a “suspicious” man parked near his home.

Vorce asked the man what he was doing. The man, who had been putting newspapers in bags, told Vorce, “I’m just doing me,” according to police reports.

That response didn’t satisfy Vorce, who followed him, pulled his gun on him twice and followed him to a gas station nearby, where he got out of his pickup and approached the driver with his gun out, according to police reports.

Law enforcement from DeWitt police and Michigan State Police arrived on the scene.

The Attorney General's Office was asked to review the case in January.

“Our assessment of this incident showed dangerous behavior exhibited by Mr. Vorce,” said Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel. “Those who swear to protect and serve must do so responsibly. We will not hesitate to hold accountable those who violate that oath.”

Vorce, who could not be reached Thursday, pleaded not guilty during his arraignment, court records show. Reached Thursday night, Patrick O'Keefe, the attorney representing him, said: "Officer Vorce is innocent. It’s just that simple."

Vorce's bond was set at $5,000.

A preliminary exam is scheduled for April 28.

Vorce was fired in May for using excessive force and violating other departmental policies and regulations but appealed and was reinstated months later.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.