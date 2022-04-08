Genesee County clerk arrested on charges of witness interference, willful neglect of duty

Genesee County Clerk John Gleason has been arrested on charges of witness bribing, intimidating or interfering and public officer-willful neglect of duty, according to court records.

Tuscola County Prosecutor Mark Reene, who is handling the case, confirmed the Democratic clerk's arrest Friday but did not immediately provide further detail.

Records in 67th District Court list the charges Gleason is facing, but do not indicate whether he has been arraigned on those charges.

Reene was assigned the case after the Genesee County prosecutor's office recused itself because of Gleason's role as clerk for the courts, said John Potbury, a spokesman for Genesee County Prosecutor David Leyton.

"Prosecutor Leyton is also Genesee County corporation counsel and is called upon from time to time to represent all county departments including the county clerk and register of deeds office," Potbury said.

Gleason, a former state representative and state senator, did not immediately return a call seeking comment. He has served as county clerk since 2012.

Deputy Kyle Binaei at the Genesee County jail confirmed Gleason was at the jail following his arrest on a warrant.

Gleason's arrest comes a few weeks after Genesee County's elections supervisor was charged with two felony counts of election law/ballot tampering and misconduct in office. The charges were related to Kathy Funk's work during the August 2020 election while she was still serving as the clerk for Flint Township and running for reelection.

The Department of Attorney General alleged Funk "purposely broke a seal on a ballot container so that the votes inside, under Michigan Election Law, could not be counted in an anticipated recount."

MLive reported the board also asked Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson to handle oversight of local elections until an internal investigation could be completed, a request her office denied, instead saying they would work closely with the county clerk.

