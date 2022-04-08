Holland man, 63, arrested after crashing into Antrim Co. sheriff's vehicle

Chestonia Township — A Holland man was arrested Thursday after crashing into an Antrim County sheriff's deputy and police found marijuana and open alcohol containers in his truck, officials said.

State police were called at about 10:30 p.m Thursday to a location on US-131 near Dorr for a report of a traffic crash that involved a sheriff's deputy. The township is located about 21 miles west of Gaylord.

US-131 in the area was shut down for hours while state police investigated.

Medics took both the deputy and the pickup's driver, a 63-year-old man, to a hospital for non-life-threatening injuries.

According to a preliminary investigation, the deputy was making a U-turn when a 1996 Chevrolet pickup truck struck the driver's side of the patrol vehicle.

Troopers found marijuana and open alcohol containers inside the passenger compartment of the pickup truck.