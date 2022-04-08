Kent County official, family of man killed by Grand Rapids police call shooting an 'execution'

Grand Rapids — A county commissioner and the family of a man shot and killed by Grand Rapids police earlier this week are calling for the release of video footage and alleging the shooting was an "execution."

Patrick Lyoya, 26, was shot Monday by a Grand Rapids officer when police said he fought during a traffic stop related to a license plate issue, officials said.

The officer, who joined the department in 2015, has been placed on administrative leave as Michigan State Police investigate the incident, the city said in a statement.

Michigan State Police did not respond to a request for comment Friday.

In a Facebook post on Friday, Kent County Commissioner Robert Womack denounced the shooting, saying the officer involved should be fired and charged.

Kent County Prosecutor Chris Becker said he requested that police not release any evidence until the investigation is complete.

Womack said attorney Ben Crump, who led George Floyd's family's legal team, has promised to travel to Grand Rapids to demand the release of the video.

"Prosecutor Chris Becker has left us no choice but to seek statewide and national intervention," Womack wrote. "I am writing a letter to Attorney General Dana Nessel to let her know that a young man was shot in the back of the head by law enforcement while laying down and I am witnessing inconsistencies with the process. GRPD releases videos of black men awaiting trial on T.V. during investigations but not the videos of police when they are wrong."

The Lyoya family immigrated from the Democratic Republic of Congo. The family lives in Lansing, but Patrick Lyoya lived in Grand Rapids.

Womack said he took the family to meet Grand Rapids Police Chief Eric Winstorm; however, they were not able to let the father see Patrick Lyoya's body due to investigation policies.

The family's native language is Swahili. Womack, Israel Siku, who serves as the interpreter of the 700-plus members of Congolese community in West Michigan, and Patrick Lyoya's father were shown video of the incident, Fox 17 TV reported.

“Patrick was face down laying on the floor, and the officer was on top of him with his knees,” Siku, who is also a spokesman for the family, told the station. “Without hesitation, he pulled out the gun and shot him on the back of the head.”

Siku told Fox 17 Thursday that the father wants the dash camera video of the incident released because "they are portraying Patrick like a criminal."

Siku told the station that the father "cried like a little kid" and as a father, Siku said he couldn't sleep that night.

Grand Rapids police said earlier this week that the incident occurred around 8:11 a.m. Monday after an officer initiated a traffic stop on a vehicle near the intersection of Griggs and Nelson.

The driver exited the vehicle and then fled the scene on foot while a passenger remained inside, the city said.

"Following a brief foot pursuit, a physical altercation between the officer and the driver took place that lasted for several minutes," officials said. The officer, who has been with the department since 2015, fired his weapon, according to the statement.

Police said the officer was injured in the altercation but was examined at the scene and did not require transportation to a hospital.

Siku and the family told Fox 17 they dispute any account that there was a struggle.

Becker has asked the police department to delay the release of the video and associated evidence related to the Monday shooting, Jennifer Kalczuk, acting spokeswoman for Grand Rapids Police Department told The Detroit News Friday.

"We share the community’s desire to have transparent and timely access to relevant information regarding this incident but also understand Mr. Becker’s concerns," Kalczuk said. "We will continue to work with Mr. Becker’s office to release the relevant video in a way that protects the integrity of the investigation while honoring our commitment to access and accountability."

Grand Rapids City Manager Mark Washington said in a statement that “These types of incidents are tragic and traumatic for everyone involved. While it has been a very long time since our community was forced to navigate a situation such as this, we’ve done the work up front to establish policies and procedures that ensure a transparent and just process.”

Grand Rapids police have been criticized in recent years for how officers have handled incidents with people of color leading to multiple internal investigations launched by state police.

The city settled a lawsuit for $190,000 with a former Marine who was arrested by police in November 2018 and was wrongfully turned over to Immigration and Customs Enforcement officials for deportation. The year prior, an 11-year-old girl was wrongfully handcuffed at gunpoint after officers entered the wrong home. Last year, footage showed an officer punching a 25-year-old man after a traffic stop.

Winstorm was sworn into the department on March 7 replacing Chief Eric Payne after he served two years. Before Payne, Dave Rahinsky served as police chief from 2014 to 2019.

Meanwhile, Lyoya's family has launched a GoFundMe campaign to pay for a funeral.

"Patrick was a father of 2 daughters and a big brother to 5 siblings," the website said. "Patrick loved playing soccer and spending time with his loved ones but now he can’t do that anymore."

A candlelight vigil is planned on Saturday at the Grand Rapids Center for Community Transformation.

"They ran away from a war-torn country to find safety in America only to find more pain," Womack said. "The shooting of their son is devastating. We thank the Chief for being accessible to answer as many questions as legally possible... The father was very sad that he drove so far (from Lansing) to see his son’s body and was denied that opportunity."

