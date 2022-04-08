Traverse City woman arrested after crash with blood alcohol limit 5x over the legal limit

Paradise Township — A Traverse City woman was arrested Thursday after crashing her car and state police determined her blood alcohol level was almost five times the legal limit, officials said.

State police said troopers were called at about 1:40 p.m. Thursday to a site near the intersection of Garfield and Mayfield in Paradise Township for a report of a two-vehicle crash. The township is about 17 miles southeast of Traverse City.

According to a preliminary investigation, a 39-year-old Traverse City woman was traveling north on Garfield when she crossed over the roadway's centerline and into oncoming traffic.

State police said one vehicle that was traveling south swerved into a ditch to avoid a crash, but a second vehicle was struck head-on by the woman's vehicle.

Medics took the woman to a hospital to be treated for injuries. She was last listed in stable condition, officials said.

The two men who were in the vehicle she struck, a 60-year-old Grand Rapids man and a 23-year-old Grandville man, were also taken to a hospital for non-life-threatening injuries. They were released the same day.

Investigators said they believe alcohol was a factor in the crash and determined the at-fault driver's blood alcohol level was nearly five times over the legal limit of .08 percent.