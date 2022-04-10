Toledo man arrested in shooting incident outside Monroe Co. motel

A 33-year-old Toledo man was in police custody Sunday for allegedly firing shots at a motel late Saturday in Bedford Township, according to the Monroe County Sheriff's Office.

Deputies were dispatched at 11 p.m. Saturday to Deluxe Inn at 6366 South Telegraph Rd. after witnesses said they heard at least two gunshots outside of one of the motel rooms.

Witnesses said that prior to the shooting, the suspect was acting suspiciously and staff asked him to leave. The man allegedly returned an hour later and fired at least two rounds from a pistol at a motel room window.

No one was injured in the shooting, officials said.

"Deputies were immediately dispatched and upon arrival, they discovered two bullet holes in a window of one of the motel rooms," officials said in a statement Sunday. "Deputies learned the shooter, as well as two victims who were targeted, had fled the area prior to arrival."

Using surveillance footage, sheriff’s deputies were able to identify the alleged shooter and shared information with area law enforcement agencies.

Following a tip from the Lucas County Sheriff’s Office in Ohio, a deputy searched locations the suspect was known to frequent in the city of Toledo.

At 3:30 p.m. the deputy encountered the suspect in the 2600 block of Christie Lane in Toledo. The deputy detained the suspect and Toledo police arrived help with the arrest, officials said.

The suspect was being held at the Lucas County Sheriff’s Office pending an extradition hearing.