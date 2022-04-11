Storms, 70 degrees, high winds and cold all likely across Michigan this week

The Detroit News

If variety is the spice of life, weather in Michigan this week will be plenty spicy.

Thunderstorms, warmth, sunny skies, brisk winds, more than an inch of rain and chilly temperatures may all make their appearance, according to the National Weather Service.

Chance of storms

Thunder and lightning moved through southeast Michigan early Monday. The next time widespread thunderstorms are in the forecast is Wednesday and Wednesday night, with severe conditions including hail possible in isolated areas.

Warm temperatures

Monday is expected to be in the upper 60s, and Tuesday should get into the 60s as well. Wednesday will be especially warm, with the temperature crossing the 70 degree mark in southeast Michigan, and approaching 70 degrees across mid-Michigan.

"Warmer temperatures are expected Monday through Wednesday with unsettled weather before another cool-down arrives," the National Weather Service says.

Sunshine

Monday will gradually become less cloudy, and Tuesday is forecast to be mostly sunny. Thursday, too, is likely to be mostly sunny, and then partly cloudy skies are forecast through Saturday, though the threat of a shower will remain, especially in the overnight hours.

High winds

Thursday and Friday likely will bring breezy conditions and high wind gusts, and there is a higher chance of severe weather in southwest Michigan.

"A strong cold front is expected to arrive between Wednesday evening and early Thursday morning," the weather service says. "Behind this front, gale-force winds are possible on Thursday across much of Lake Michigan."

Cooler weather

"A return to cool weather is expected from Thursday into the weekend, with daily chances for rain showers and possibly snow showers during the overnight periods," according to the weather service. Easter Sunday, especially, is likely to be chilly, with temperatures struggling to reach 50 degrees.