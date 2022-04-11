Marshals seek tips on man accused of sexually assaulting Washtenaw Co. girl

U.S. Marshals are asking the public for help in finding a man accused of sexually abusing a girl in Washtenaw County, officials said.

Kevin Dwayne Bailey, 31, is wanted on a multi-count felony warrant obtained by the Washtenaw County Sheriff’s Office for criminal sexual conduct, according to the U.S. Marshals Service Detroit Fugitive Apprehension Team.

Bailey is described as 5 feet 10 inches tall and weighing about 148 pounds.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts should call the U.S. Marshals Service's Tip line at (866) 865-8477 or (313) 202-6458.

Officials said he has no known source of income and believe he is getting help from family or friends. They said Bailey has numerous ties to the Detroit, Ypsilanti and Ann Arbor communities. Furthermore, he has relatives in California, Florida and Tennessee.

Investigators allege Bailey sexually assaulted the victim over several years. They said he is suspected of using physical violence or threatening her family if she refused him. Officials said the victim later became pregnant.

According to authorities, Bailey continued to threaten the girl and her family to pressure her into recanting her story and dropping the charges once he learned a police report on the assaults was filed.