Monroe Co. Jail officer possibly exposed to narcotic while on duty

Monroe — A Monroe County Jail corrections officer was administered an opioid-blocking drug after he was exposed to possible narcotics while on the job Saturday, the sheriff's office said.

The incident happened at about 3:30 p.m. at the county jail, according to a statement issued by the Monroe County Sheriff's Office.

As a 36-year-old man was being processed on vehicle theft charges, the officer conducted an inventory search of the incoming inmate’s personal property. During the search of his belongings, a white, powdery substance was released into the air, officials said.

The officer inadvertently inhaled the substance, they said. He reported nearly immediately experiencing numbness in his lower extremities and a metallic taste in his mouth, authorities said.

Staff checked the officer's vitals, which were elevated. He administered 4 mg of Narcan to himself and was taken to a hospital. Officials said he was released the same day and returned to work.

Meanwhile, corrections officers collected the remaining substance and sent it to a lab for analysis.

Officials said if tests confirm the substance is a narcotic, the inmate may face additional criminal charges.