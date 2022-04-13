Michigan's St. Joseph Mercy and Mercy Health hospitals to get new names

St. Joseph Mercy hospitals in Ann Arbor, Livingston County, Oakland County and Chelsea and St. Mary Mercy in Livonia will be getting new names as part of a rebranding effort by the hospital's national owner.

Part of the former St. Joseph Mercy and Mercy Health systems, they are among eight hospitals to be renamed over the next year to emphasize their affiliation with Trinity Health, one of the largest nonprofit Catholic health systems in the nation.

The rebranding will include Mercy Health St. Mary's in Grand Rapids, Mercy Health Muskegon and Mercy Health Lakeshore in Shelby, as well as the employee medical groups IHA and Mercy Health Physician Partners, in addition to 22 senior living communities, three home health agencies, MercyElite Sports Performance and Probility Physical Therapy, according to the announcement.

The hospitals will simply be called Trinity Health Ann Arbor or Trinity Health Livonia, depending on the location.

The rebranding was announced at a press conference Wednesday that coincided with the launch of a "We are Trinity Health" multimedia campaign that launches this week with a 30-second commercial.

"As members of Trinity Health for 22 years, we are transforming our identity to assert our presence as one of Michigan’s largest health care systems, with a singular commitment to keeping our patients at the center of everything we do," Trinity Health Michigan CEO Rob Casalou said in a press release. "We are peeling back the layers to reveal a unified organization with a shared legacy and mission of service to the communities we're honored to serve."

A video message released to the community on Wednesday noted that hospitals included in the Trinity Health system, led by the SIsters of Mercy and the Felician Sisters, have operated across Michigan for more than 125 years.

"The St. Joseph Mercy and Mercy Health named will be retired over the course of the next year," Trinity Health Michigan spokesman Bobby Maldonado said.

The eight hospitals will operate under transitional names over the coming months before transitioning to new permanent names, Maldonado noted. During the transition, "Trinity Health" will be added to each hospital's current name. For example, St. Joseph Mercy Ann Arbor will be called Trinity Health St. Joseph Mercy Ann Arbor, and St. Mary Mercy Livonia will be called Trinity Health St. Mary Mercy Livonia.

When the transition is complete, the St. Joseph and Mercy names will be dropped, and the hospitals will simply be called Trinity Health Ann Arbor and Trinity Health Livonia.

The exception will be St. Josephy Mercy Chelsea, a joint venture of Trinity Health Michigan and the University of Michigan, which will be named Chelsea Hospital.

"Patients will continue to see the same doctors and providers they know and trust, backed by our specialists across Trinity Health who are committed to compassionate and high-quality care personalized to individual needs," said Rosalie Tocco-Bradley, chief clinical officer of Trinity Health Michigan.

