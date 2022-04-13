Two rounds of rain, storms expected across Michigan

The Detroit News

Widespread rain showers are likely by midday in west, central and southeast Michigan, with high winds and chances for storms increasing through Thursday morning.

The National Weather Service says significant rainfall is likely for southeast Michigan in two "main windows" over the next 24 hours: Wednesday afternoon, noon-6 p.m., and then Wednesday night into Thursday morning, 10 p.m.-4 a.m.

Wednesday will start warm with temperatures rising to near 70 degrees, but winds will start to build and showers will move in. Rain is expected from west Michigan to southeast Michigan by midday, with some risks for storms, though those are less likely to be severe.

"This first round will destabilize the atmosphere, preparing for the second round of showers and thunderstorms," according to the National Weather Service.

"Michigan will see the arrival of a cold frontal rain band overnight into Thursday. This will bring strong gusty winds with cold, drier air Thursday morning."

The cold front moving across Michigan on Wednesday night will arrive with high winds potentially gusting to 60 mph, and hail and lightning damage are possible.

"Some strong to severe thunderstorms are again possible with this front, favored across Lake St. Clair down to Lake Erie for this second round," the weather agency says. The amount of rainfall will vary: "Accumulation totals will be highly variable pending where stronger storms develop, ranging between a quarter-inch, up to around an inch with better activity."

Thursday will remain breezy and much colder.

"Cooler temperatures take hold Thursday through early next week," the weather service says. "Highs in the 50s are forecasted (Thursday), with highs failing to break 50 by Saturday."

The longer term forecast doesn't promise much of a boost, at least in temperature.

"Our chilly spring continues as below normal temperatures are expected again next week," the weather service says.