Lyoya family expected to speak in Grand Rapids after videos of fatal shooting released

Grand Rapids — The family of Patrick Lyoya is expected to speak Thursday afternoon and address the videos released by police on Wednesday that showed the last moments of his life before he was shot in the back of the head by a Grand Rapids police officer earlier this month.

Lyoya's parents, his five siblings and two young daughters are among those expected to be in attendance at the Renaissance Church of God in Christ on the city's south side near Kentwood.

The family's attorneys, Ben Crump, who leads George Floyd's family legal team, and Detroit-based Ven Johnson, who most recently represented student victims of the Oxford High School shooting, will also address the nine videos released by the Grand Rapids Police Department Wednesday.

The press conference is expected to start at 1:30 p.m.

The Lyoya family emigrated from the Democratic Republic of Congo in 2014 and arrived in the United States as refugees. While Patrick Lyoya lived in Grand Rapids, his parents live in Lansing.

The family's native language is Swahili. Israel Siku is expected to interpret at the press conference.

Siku, who also serves as the family's spokesman, aids a large Congolese community in West Michigan.

"When I came 20 years ago, there were only maybe 10 or 15 families, but our community has now grown to more than 700 to 800," Siku told The Detroit News.

Amid public outcry for transparency, Grand Rapids authorities released roughly 20 minutes of footage Wednesday during a press conference that showed the police officer wrestling with Lyoya before firing his weapon into the back of Lyoya's head.

The officer told Lyoya he was pulled over because his license plate didn't match his vehicle, video showed. Lyoya didn't comply with the officer's request to stay in his vehicle, or for his driver's license, which resulted in a struggle between him and the officer. Lyoya eventually ran to a nearby yard and the officer tried but failed to restrain him, leading to two failed attempts to use a stun gun and a struggle over the weapon, police said, before Lyoya was killed.

Siku said he could not speak following the release of the footage Wednesday because he was too angry and distraught.

Johnson told The Detroit News on Wednesday evening the video was "highly shocking and an absolute homicide."

"The license plate allegedly doesn't belong on his vehicle. In translation, he may be somewhat suspicious that there might be a stolen vehicle and that's giving him the benefit of the doubt," Johnson said.

"But he gets all excited because the guy gets out of the car, right? The fact of the matter is, you have an unarmed person, Black man, White cop, and there's no question that the police officer had every right to ask questions. But once there's a physical confrontation ... he can see he doesn't have backup so for his own personal safety standpoint, he should not have continued to engage this man."

Johnson said the officer had the license plate, the passenger and the vehicle, "everything he ever needed to apprehend this driver someday in the near future.

"So, why would you get down on the ground on top of him, and then pull your gun out and shoot him in the back of the head?" he said. "This is an absolute homicide. There is no defense to this."

The confrontation occurred at 8:11 a.m. on April 4 near the intersection of Griggs and Nelson on the southeast side of the city.

► For subscribers: Why Grand Rapids cop's body camera deactivated before fatal shooting and other key details

► More:Gov. Whitmer promises 'transparent, independent' probe of Grand Rapids shooting

Grand Rapids police have been criticized in recent years for how officers have handled incidents with people of color, leading to multiple internal investigations launched by state police.

The city settled a lawsuit for $190,000 with a former Marine who was arrested by police in November 2018 and was wrongfully turned over to Immigration and Customs Enforcement officials for deportation.

The year prior, an 11-year-old girl was wrongfully handcuffed at gunpoint after officers entered the wrong home. Last year, footage showed an officer punching a 25-year-old man after a traffic stop.

Lyoya's family has launched a GoFundMe campaign that has raised nearly $45,000 over the last week to pay for a funeral.

Check back at detroitnews.com for updates on this developing story.

Please support our work. Find the latest subscription deals and offers here.

srahal@detroitnews.com

Twitter: @SarahRahal_