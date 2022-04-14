Michigan's roads, bridges will worsen even with federal aid boost, report finds

Michigan's road and bridge conditions will worsen over the next decade if the state keeps its current funding formulas and despite an infusion of $9 billion in federal infrastructure spending in the next four years, according to a national report released Thursday.

The share of Michigan roadway in poor condition would double from 24% now to 49% in 2031 if there are no changes in current funding formulas, according to the study by TRIP, a national transportation research group that looked at state and federal data.

The cost to drivers of inadequate roads and bridges would also increase, the report said. Inadequate infrastructure costs the state $19.3 billion annually and the average household $4,845 in the form of traffic crashes, traffic congestion delays, transportation unreliability and extra vehicle costs or repairs, the group estimated.

The price tag would rise to $25 billion or $6,273 per household by 2031 if funding formulas remain the same, according to TRIP. A major increase in funding would bring the cost down to $10 billion by 2031.

"Michigan’s major roads and highways have substantial deficiencies, which will worsen significantly by 2031 under current funding formulas," according to TRIP, which is sponsored by transit-related companies, construction firms, labor unions and insurers. "With adequate funding, Michigan’s roads could be improved significantly by 2031, including the reconstruction of critical portions of the state’s major roadways."

In 2019, Gov. Gretchen Whitmer proposed a 45-cent-per-gallon fuel tax increase in a bid to help “fix the damn roads.” But the initiative died in the Republican-led Legislature, where even then House Minority Leader Christine Greig, D-Farmington, declared Whitmer's proposal an “extreme” that likely won’t happen.

In response, Whitmer created a $3.5 billion bonding program called Rebuilding Michigan that allowed her to go around the Legislature and create a quick influx of money by taking on debt that the state is paying back over time.

Since the 2020 bonding project was launched, discussions about significantly increasing road and bridge funding have faded from annual budget talks.

According to the TRIP report, if Michigan boosts funding enough to maintain current conditions and performance, the share of roads and highways in poor condition would fall slightly to 23%, while the cost of inadequate roads and bridge would be $18.7 billion or $$4,694 for the average household, the group said.

If state funding rose to "achieve a significant improvement in road and bridge conditions," the cost to the average household by 2031 would decrease to $2,479, according to TRIP.

The national group said keeping road and bridge funding formulas the same currently costs the average household $436 a year. If funding were increase enough to keep conditions the same by 2031, the cost would rise to $746 or 71%.

TRIP's ideal scenario of achieving significant improvements would require a 200% boost in funding to $1,309 per household annually.

TRIP is planning a Thursday press conference to discuss the report with Michigan experts.

