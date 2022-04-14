MICHIGAN

Suspect in diamond ring theft from Monroe jewelry store arrested

Charles E. Ramirez
The Detroit News
Monroe —  A man suspected of snatching two diamond rings from a jewelry saleswoman's hands and running in March has been arrested, police said Thursday.

"The suspect was arrested in Sylvania, Ohio, and will be extradited to Monroe to be charged with unarmed robbery," officials said in a statement.

Monroe police said this man grabbed two engagement rings from a jewelry store employee and fled to a waiting car.

On March 9, Monroe police officers were called at about 2:45 p.m. to the Carroll/Ochs Jewelers store on North Telegraph and West Lorain for a robbery alarm.

Witnesses told them a man had taken two rings, each valued between $20,000 and $30,000.

Investigators reviewed footage from the store's security cameras and saw the man enter the shop at about 2:40 p.m. The man asked to see some engagement rings and as an employee assisted him, he reached over the counter and grabbed the rings out of the woman's hand, causing minor cuts and bruising.

He ran out of the store and got into the passenger side of a white Chevrolet Malibu, police said, and the vehicle fled.

