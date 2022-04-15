Avian flu detected in Livingston, Washtenaw counties

Highly pathogenic avian influenza has been detected in birds in Livingston and Washtenaw counties, health officials said.

On Friday, Livingston County officials said they have confirmed a backyard flock of birds has the virus.

The flu can be transmitted to humans but it's unusual. Humans who get it typically did so through close contact with infected birds.

They said although no human illness from the virus has been identified, the health department is urging county residents who own or work with birds, including poultry, to take precautions against infection.

Livingston County residents who suspect they may be ill due to the avian flu should call the health department at (517) 546-9850.

Meanwhile, Washtenaw County health officials said Thursday that the highly pathogenic avian influenza was found in its county. No human illness has been identified and all individuals potentially exposed to the confirmed cases are being contacted, it said.

Any Washtenaw County resident who suspects they may be infected with the highly pathogenic avian influenza should call his health care provider or the health department at (734) 544-6700.

State officials say the virus has already been detected in Kalamazoo, Macomb and Menominee counties.