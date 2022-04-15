Feds: Former Michigan corrections officer planned to smuggle drugs into prison

A man the U.S. Attorney's office said is a former Michigan Department of Corrections officer has been charged in a federal indictment for alleged plans to distribute drugs in the prison where he worked, the agency announced Friday.

Brandon McGaffigan, 29, of Flint, was arraigned Tuesday in U.S. District Court on three counts, records show: possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine; possession with intent to distribute cocaine; and possession with intent to distribute heroin.

Each count carries a penalty of up to 20 to 30 years in prison.

McGaffigan was employed at the Thumb Correctional Facility in Lapeer County.

The facility houses both adult and juvenile prisoners, according to the state Department of Corrections website.

The department placed McGaffigan on unpaid suspension when he was arrested at the facility in January, spokesman Chris Gautz told The Detroit News.

Gautz did not respond to a question about when McGaffigan was terminated.

According to the indictment filed this month, on Jan. 22, authorities allege McGaffigan had more than 50 grams of methamphetamine well as cocaine and heroin he planned to deliver into the prison.

“As a corrections officer, McGaffigan’s duties are to maintain safety and security within the facility,” U.S. Attorney Dawn Ison said. “The allegations that he intended to smuggle drugs into the prison completely undermines his duties as a corrections officer and creates significant dangers within the walls of the prison.”

McGaffigan surrendered to Drug Enforcement Administration investigators this week, federal officials said Friday.

“Illicit drugs have no place in our society, but they can be especially problematic inside a correctional facility,” said Kent Kleinschmidt, Acting Special Agent in Charge for the DEA's Detroit Division. “No matter your profession or background, DEA will investigate anyone who violates the nation’s drug laws.”

At his arraignment before Magistrate Judge Curtis Ivy Jr., McGaffigan was released on a $10,000 bond, records show.

An attorney listed as representing him could not immediately be reached for comment Friday night.

As part of the conditions for his release, McGaffigan was ordered to surrender his Michigan enhanced driver's license, submit to drug testing and not possess controlled substances.

A status conference is scheduled for May 19, followed by a final pretrial conference on June 7, federal court records show. A trial date is set for June 14 in Flint.