MSU to continue COVID vaccine mandate, lift face-covering requirement

East Lansing — Michigan State University will continue its COVID‑19 vaccine and booster mandate for the 2022-23 academic year, officials said Friday, but will lift its requirement for face coverings in classes and labs next month.

"As we conclude the spring semester, it is clear our COVID‑19 mitigation efforts were successful in allowing MSU to continue most in-person classes and activities safely," MSU President Samuel Stanley said in a letter sent to staff, students and parents. "As we have since early 2020, we will continue to monitor and respond to the pandemic as necessary."

University officials said it will continue to require all faculty, staff and students to be vaccinated and get their boosters or obtain an exemption for the next academic year. They must also submit verification. Employees who fail to comply will face discipline; students will not be allowed to enroll in summer 2022 and fall 2022 classes.

According to the school, 94 percent of its students, faculty and staff are vaccinated while 86 percent have also received their booster shots.

The university's face-covering requirement will be lifted on May 16, with the beginning of the 2022 summer sessions, officials said.

Furthermore, MSU will no longer require employees or students with medical or religious exemptions to routinely test for the virus. Officials said they are ending testing at the Clinical Center for COVID-19 on May 13.