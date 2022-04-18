MICHIGAN

Man, 26, accused of stealing school bus in Washtenaw Co. arrested

Charles E. Ramirez
The Detroit News

A man accused of stealing a school bus Sunday from a locked yard in Washtenaw County has been arrested, Michigan State Police said. 

Troopers were called at about 8:20 p.m. about the theft from a yard in August Township, officials said. The township is near Ypsilanti Township and about 42 miles west of Detroit.

Michigan State Police said a man stole this school bus from a locked yard in Augusta Township and fled until he crashed into a pickup truck in Canton Township.

According to a preliminary investigation, someone entered the locked yard, took the bus and rammed a fence to escape. The bus belongs to the Lincoln Consolidated Schools district.

Troopers later saw the bus traveling on Willis Road, U.S.-23 and Interstate 94. State police tried to stop the bus, but the driver continued to flee until the bus ran a red traffic light in Canton Township and crashed into a pickup truck.

Medics treated the occupants of the pickup truck for minor injuries, authorities said.

Troopers arrested a 26-year-old man from Stevenson Lake, and took him to jail to await charges once he was treated for minor injuries, they said.

Officials said the suspect used the bus to ram the locked fence at the yard.