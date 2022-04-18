Man, 26, accused of stealing school bus in Washtenaw Co. arrested

A man accused of stealing a school bus Sunday from a locked yard in Washtenaw County has been arrested, Michigan State Police said.

Troopers were called at about 8:20 p.m. about the theft from a yard in August Township, officials said. The township is near Ypsilanti Township and about 42 miles west of Detroit.

According to a preliminary investigation, someone entered the locked yard, took the bus and rammed a fence to escape. The bus belongs to the Lincoln Consolidated Schools district.

Troopers later saw the bus traveling on Willis Road, U.S.-23 and Interstate 94. State police tried to stop the bus, but the driver continued to flee until the bus ran a red traffic light in Canton Township and crashed into a pickup truck.

Medics treated the occupants of the pickup truck for minor injuries, authorities said.

Troopers arrested a 26-year-old man from Stevenson Lake, and took him to jail to await charges once he was treated for minor injuries, they said.