St. Clair Co. man accused in kidnapping ex-girlfriend, standoff with police

A St. Clair County man accused of assaulting his ex-girlfriend and holding police at bay April 9 has been charged, officials said Monday.

Braun Eric Hart, 47, of Ira Township was charged Tuesday in 31st District Court in Port Huron with several crimes, including two counts of first-degree home invasion, two counts of unlawful imprisonment, two counts of assault with intent to do great bodily harm, being a felon in possession of a firearm, using a firearm during the commission of a felony and resisting arrest.

A judge set Hart's bond at $500,000 and scheduled his next court date for Wednesday, according to the St. Clair County Sheriff's Office and court records. They also said Hart posted bond and was released from the St. Clair County Jail with a GPS tether.

If convicted, he faces up to 20 years for each count of home invasion, 15 years for each count of unlawful imprisonment, 10 years for each count of assault with intent to do great bodily harm, two years for being a felon in possession of a firearm, two years for using a firearm during he commission of a felony and two years for resisting arrest.

According to the sheriff's office, deputies were called early on the morning of April 9 to a location on Meldrum in Ira Township to meet two people who said they had been assaulted. Officials said Clay Township police were initially called to respond, but investigators determined the assault happened at a home in the 6300 block of Shea in Cottrellville Township.

During the interviews with the victims, deputies learned the suspect in the assaults was in his house across the street and threatening to take his own life and his mother was in the home with him.

Officials said the victims were taken to a hospital for their injuries while deputies and Clay Township police officers set up a perimeter. They also called for crisis negotiators.

Hart surrendered and was taken into custody shortly after the negotiators arrived, according to authorities.

Detectives executed search warrants for the locations where the crimes allegedly happened.

The investigation revealed that one of the victims was Hart's ex-girlfriend and she was with a friend at a home on Shea Road when the suspect allegedly showed up, took their phones and physically assaulted both of them. He allegedly also held them against their will and questioned them for several hours.

Officials said the suspect then forced his ex-girlfriend into his car and drove her back to his house on Meldrum. He also made the second victim follow them.

Both managed to escape from the house and call the police for help from a home across the street, they said.