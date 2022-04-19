After the snow: Gradual warmup to 80 degrees this week

The Detroit News

It's more Michigan spring in April for this week: First snow, then rain, a little sunshine and a big surge of warmth.

Interstate 75's northbound lanes at Grange Hall in Oakland County were closed early Tuesday due to icy conditions, after widespread snow and rain Monday.

Monday

Snow didn't reach peak forecast totals of up to 4 inches in Metro Detroit and 6 inches in the Thumb area, after dry air surged into the region later Monday, according to the National Weather Service. But for a while, the snow was coming down thick and fast across southeast Michigan.

Lansing recorded less than half an inch of snow. About 2.5 inches was recorded in Highland, and 3.3 inches in Lake Orion. Troy recorded just over 2 inches. Port Huron and Lexington saw nearly 3.5 inches. About 2 inches fell in Detroit.

Tuesday

Temperatures will still be around 20 degrees below normal, and it will be breezy. The weather service says temperatures will remain in the mid-40s with up to 30 mph winds and showers/snow flurries are possible this morning.

Wednesday

Sunshine will be abundant around the region.

"Full sunshine should get temperatures into the 50s which is still some 5 to 10 degrees below normal," the weather service says, but the warming temperatures are a sign of things to come.

Thursday

Showers return Wednesday overnight into Thursday morning. But temperatures for southeast Michigan will be solidly into the 60s, with some areas approaching 70 degrees despite the widespread rain.

Friday

Temperatures will be a little cooler than Thursday but, according to the weather service, "the stage will then be set for a warm front to begin working back northward late Friday."

And by the weekend, it could get hot.

For Saturday, the National Weather Service says, "easy middle to upper 70s for daytime temperatures with some possibility that 80 could be reached (by Sunday)."