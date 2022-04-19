Michigan earns $50K grant to document one of its oldest Black neighborhoods
Mark Hicks
The Detroit News
The Michigan State Historic Preservation Office has been awarded a $50,000 grant to help chronicle one of the state's oldest African American neighborhoods, officials announced Tuesday.
The grant from the Historic Preservation Fund’s Underrepresented Community Grant program, administered by the National Park Service, goes toward hiring a preservation consultant to complete a survey and National Register of Historic Places nomination for the Ferry Street District in Niles, representatives said in a statement.