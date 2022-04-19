Monroe Co. Jail inmate found dead in cell Monday, officials say

Monroe — A 19-year-old male inmate at the Monroe County Jail was found dead in his cell Monday, officials said.

It's the second time this month an inmate has died while in custody at the jail. Corrections officers found a 37-year-old Monroe man dead at about 2:40 p.m. on April 5.

About 8 p.m. Monday, corrections officers discovered the body of a 19-year-old man from Temperance, according to the Monroe County Sheriff's Office. Officers began administering life-saving measures until medics arrived. Medics were unable to revive the man.

"This unfortunate incident concerns us all," Monroe County Sheriff Troy Goodnough said in a statement. The victim’s identity is being withheld at this time, he said

He also said his office will conduct a thorough investigation into the inmate's death along with a group of investigators from across Michigan. The group will conduct an independent third-party review of this inmate's death as well as the April 5 death, officials said.