Lapeer County home fire that killed 4 set by victim, police say

Associated Press

Dryden Township, Mich. — A 39-year-old woman set the mid-Michigan mobile home fire last month that killed her, her grandmother and two teenage children, authorities said Wednesday.

The March 21 fire in Lapeer County’s Dryden Township, about 56 miles (90 kilometers) north of Detroit, killed Candice Turton, 87-year-old Zola Rodgers, 15-year-old Kylie Young and 17-year-old Nathan Young.

Dryden Township Police Chief Shawn Peters said the case is now considered an arson/homicide/suicide.

“Preliminary results and findings of the investigation have provided evidence to support that the fire in question was not accidental and was indeed caused by intentional means. … Candice Turton is the lone suspect in this case given evidence obtained to this point. Evidence at this stage of the investigation currently does not support the involvement of any other suspects” Peters said in a statement.

The evidence is being reviewed by the Lapeer County prosecuting attorney, Peters said. The investigation remains active and police are waiting on final reports and analysis, he said.

The fire was reported about 5 a.m. Police said when they arrived the home was fully engulfed in flames.