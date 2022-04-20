Is Patrick Lyoya's criminal record relevant to the case?
Sarah Rahal Robert Snell
The Detroit News
Patrick Lyoya's past convictions might provide insights into why he ran from police, but they're unlikely to be relevant in court proceedings surrounding his death, experts and criminologists say.
The as-of-yet unidentified Grand Rapids police officer had legal justification for the traffic stop but almost certainly had no knowledge of Lyoya's prior history, said Frank Straub, director of the National Policing Institute for targeted violence prevention.