Mich. Supreme Court rejects state bid to end 2020 Midland flood suits

The Michigan Supreme Court on Wednesday rejected the state's bid to dismiss about 25 civil lawsuits seeking compensation for damages caused by Midland-area flooding in 2020.

The state Court of Appeals had dismissed the state's last appeal in November, five months after Court of Claims Judge Cynthia Stephens allowed the lawsuits to proceed on the argument that state actions leading up to the May 19, 2020, dam failure constituted an unconstitutional taking, called inverse condemnation.