Fugitive from Ohio arrested in Frenchtown Twp., sheriff's office says

Monroe — A fugitive from Ohio police who was also wanted in Monroe County after a vehicle was stolen has been caught, the sheriff's office said Friday.

Christopher Michael Eldredge, 35, escaped police custody in Wood County, Ohio, on April 9. He allegedly stole a vehicle in Bowling Green, Ohio, and fought with a deputy who tried to stop him.

On April 14, officials with the Monroe County Sheriff's Office allege he stole a blue 2016 Ford Escape from an industrial park at Sterns and Crabb roads in Bedford Township.

A sheriff's deputy who was conducting traffic enforcement at about 3:40 a.m. Friday pulled over a U-Haul rental vehicle in the area of North Dixie Highway and Interstate 75 in Frenchtown Township.

Officials said Eldredge was the sole occupant of the vehicle. He was taken into custody without incident and transported to the Monroe County Jail to await extradition to Ohio.