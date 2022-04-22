Lyoya shooting echoes racial tensions with Grand Rapids police that date back decades
George Hunter
The Detroit News
Grand Rapids — Longstanding racial tension in this Michigan city exploded during three days of looting and burning in July 1967. The uprising caused widespread property damage and, some say, widened a rift between police and Black residents that still exists.
It's an often-told story about Detroit — but through the decades, the same issues involving cops and African Americans have played out in Michigan's second-most populous community.