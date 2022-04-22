Very warm weekend across lower Michigan, but more cold is coming

The Detroit News

A very warm and sunny weekend may skip Michiganians' thoughts right past spring to summer, but next week will provide more cold reality.

"Above normal temperatures and dry weather is expected later in the day on Saturday through early Sunday," according to the National Weather Service.

Heat for the weekend

Temperatures in southeast Michigan are on track to top 80 in some places both Saturday and Sunday, with upper 70s likely from west lakeshore communities to the Thumb region and southeast areas. Saturday may start mostly cloudy with some rain, but skies will clear early in the day through Sunday morning, before more rain may move in.

Another cold front

Sunday night, however, things begin to change. Mostly cloudy skies will hold rain showers and possibly thunderstorms. Monday will be cloudy with some rain and chilly temperatures struggling to reach 50 degrees in many areas west and dropping in southeast Michigan.

And then it gets worse.

"Turning much colder early next week as the system opens up and a northern stream infusion of cold air works through on the backside," the weather service says. "This is forecasted to occur in the Tuesday-Wednesday timeframe over the central Great Lakes ... isolated-scattered snow showers look possible."

Temperatures through Thursday will be in the 40s and lower 50s across the region.

Warmth may wait

The chill just can't seem to leave Michigan alone. Longer range forecasts predict May will likely be cooler than normal, and southeast Michigan could have above average precipitation.