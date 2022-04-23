What would year-round daylight saving mean for Michigan?

A proposal in Congress to adopt year-round daylight saving time would mean later sunrises for much of the year in Michigan: Four months of the sun not coming up until after 8 a.m. in Detroit, and about five months of that in places like Grand Rapids and Marquette.

And while the sun would never set before 6 p.m., the sun wouldn’t rise until 9 a.m. or later in Lansing and Ludington for most of December and January, leaving workers and students commuting through colder, darker mornings.