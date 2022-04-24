T-Storm warning issued for parts of Oakland, Livingston, Sanilac and St. Clair counties

Strong thunderstorms are expected to affect northwest Oakland and northeast Livingston counties through 7:45 p.m. and portions of southeast Sanilac and north central St. Clair counties through 7:30 p.m. Sunday, the National Weather Service said.

Marine warnings throughout southeast Michigan also are in effect.

The strong storms produced wind gusts up to 50 mph and threatened to knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects.

Meteorologists expected the storm in Livingston and Oakland counties, including Holly, at 7:20 p.m. and Ortonville at about 7:25 p.m. The storm was moving northeast at 60 mph.

A storm in Sanilac and St. Clair counties carried pea-size hail, the weather service said. That storm reached Croswell and Applegate at about 7:10 p.m., Lexington at about 7:15 p.m. and Port Sanilac at around 7:20 p.m. The storm was moving northeast at 55 mph.

The weather service issued a special marine warning for watercraft near the shore and on open water from Port Salinac to Port Huron until 8 p.m. The storm was moving northeast at 45 knots.

The storm was expected to bring wind gusts of 34 knots or higher and small hail, which could damage small craft and create higher winds and waves. The weather service recommended moving to safe harbor until the hazardous weather passed.

DTE Energy reported 1,776 customers without power by 8 p.m. with 97 crews in the field. Small clusters could be found on the outage map throughout Detroit and east Dearborn.

Consumers Energy had 1,755 consumers affected, with a large cluster near Arenac, and 68 crews working on restoration.

A special marine warning was issued through 8:45 p.m. Sunday on Lake St. Clair, Lake Erie, the Detroit River and Lake St. Clair. Storms threaten to bring winds higher than 40 knots and pea-size hail. Boaters should find safe harbor, the weather service said.

ckthompson@detroit.com