Police release name of Grand Rapids officer who fatally shot Patrick Lyoya

Grand Rapids — Grand Rapids Police Chief Eric Winstrom on Monday released the name of the officer who shot and killed Patrick Lyoya on April 4.

"In the interest of transparency, to reduce on-going speculation, and to avoid any further confusion, I am confirming the name already publicly circulating – Christopher Schurr – as the officer involved in the April 4 Officer Involved Shooting," Winstrom said in a statement. Beginning this week, as required by law, the Grand Rapids Police Department (GRPD) will be releasing documents in response to requests made under the Freedom of Information Act relative to this incident."

He said Schurr remains on administrative leave, without police powers, while Michigan State Police investigate.

Lyoya's family, their attorneys and some community groups had been urging the department to release Schurr's name.

The department noted in its statement that while the city "has a long-standing practice of withholding names of any employee under investigation until the conclusion of an administrative investigation" as well as the names of individuals who have not been arrested or charged with a crime, "police reform requires evaluating many long-standing practices to ensure our actions are consistent with the best interests of the community and the individuals involved."

The city, Grand Rapids police, the Office of Oversight and Public Accountability, and the Human Resources Department will be reviewing the policies, according to the release.

Schuur graduated from Sienna Heights University in 2014 with a degree in criminal justice, according to a story that year in Vaulter, an online publication covering pole vaulting.

He was a decathlete at the Catholic school in Adrian who decided to focus solely on pole vaulting in his senior season. He vaulted 17-feet, 1 3/4 inches at the Wolverine-Hoosier Athletic Conference Championships on May 2, 2014, setting a school and conference record.

The Byron Center High School alum told the Vaulter had gotten engaged earlier that month to his high school sweetheart, and would be getting married in Kenya, where he had taken mission trips to build houses through his church, Corinth Reform in Byron Center, a suburb of Grand Rapids.

“We’re getting married in Kenya,” he told the Vaulter. “Me and my fiancee went to Kenya on a missions trip last year. We were asked to go again this year, but we couldn’t afford a wedding and the trip, so we decided to combine them.”

They planned to be married in traditional Kenyan wedding clothes, without family, the told the Vaulter, and hold a celebration with family when they returned.

Schurr joined the Grand Rapids Police Department the next year, the department has said previously.

