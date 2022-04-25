Reports: Police shoot person outside East Lansing Meijer

The Detroit News

East Lansing police officers were involved in a shooting Monday night outside a Meijer store, according to news reports.

Two officers were believed to have shot a person, police Chief Kim Johnson told the Lansing State Journal.

The Police Department did not immediately confirm the shooting or other details.

Meijer officials did not respond to a request for comment.

A customer told WILX that a bullet hit her vehicle and police impounded the vehicle as evidence.

The incident sparked a large police presence at the store's parking lot near Lake Lansing, WLNS-TV reported.