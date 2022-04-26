CMU under investigation for race discrimination after track program is cut

The U.S. Department of Education's Office for Civil Rights is investigating whether Central Michigan University discriminated against Black students when it eliminated the men's track and field team and announced plans to replace it with a men’s golf team.

CMU announced in May 2020 that it was eliminating immediately its varsity men's track and field, saying it would save the school more than $600,000 annually. The school became the first Division I college in Michigan to eliminate an athletic program as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.

In August, CMU announced that it was reinstating its men's golf program for the 2022-23 season. The college first offered men's golf as a varsity sport at CMU in 1936 but the program was discontinued after the 1984-85 season.

Russell Dinkins, executive director of the Tracksmith Foundation, which works to expand opportunities for students in track and field, filed the complaint against CMU in October.

Dinkins, who describes himself as a racial justice movement leader on his LinkedIn profile, said he has played a role in helping get four track and field programs reinstated since 2020, including at Brown University, William & Mary, Clemson University and the University of Minnesota.

"What (CMU) has done is very serious. The university is under federal investigation for racial discrimination based on their decision," said Dinkins.

"(CMU) has replaced a sport that offers broad racial and social-economic opportunity with another sport that doesn't do anything of the sort," added Dinkins, a former runner at Princeton University. "(Track programs) are opportunities for Black students that are very important, life-changing. There are kids who only get into college via the participation of track and field."

CMU officials did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

In a September letter to the American Civil Liberties Union of Michigan obtained by The Detroit News, CMU President Bob Davies wrote that the decision to eliminate track and replace it with golf was "first and foremost" a financial decision because of budget cuts the college needed to make because of declining enrollment. Davies wrote that the athletic department budget had cut more than $4.5 million to its budget in the previous three years, not including revenue lost because of the pandemic. He added that interest in the program had been waning in recent years.

He noted in the letter that the average cost for a men's track and field program is more than $1 million a year in the Mid-American Conference, while men's golf was about half that.

The ACLU initially wrote Davies about its concerns, and when he didn't respond, the organization wrote to CMU's Board of Trustees, explaining its concerns about the "harmful racial implications" of eliminating the program.

Davies said when the program was cut the roster included 30 student-athletes, including six students of color.

"The demographics of the 2019 team were: Black (3), Multiracial (3), White (22) and international students (2)," Davies wrote. "From these figures, you can see that the men's track team was predominantly White."

"Therefore, choosing men's track allowed us to minimize impact on student-athletes while addressing our limited resources," Davies wrote. "It was not about eliminating opportunities for young men from underrepresented populations."

The Office Civil Rights told Dinkins the decision to investigate does not mean a decision had been made about the complaint.

But the office wrote that CMU receives federal funding, and is subject to the Civil Rights Act of 1964, which prohibits "discrimination on the basis of race, color, or national origin by recipients of federal financial assistance."

The agency said it would investigate two issues:

• "Whether the University, on the ground of race, denied a student any service or benefit provided under its program; provided the student services or benefits that were different from or provided in a different manner from services or benefits provided to other students; restricted the student in the enjoyment of any privilege or advantage enjoyed by others; and/or treated the student differently from others in determining whether the student satisfied any requirement or condition which individuals must meet in order to be provided any service or other benefit under the program..."

• "Whether the University, in determining the types of services, facilities or other benefits to be provided, or the situations in which such services or benefits will be provided, directly or through contractual or other arrangements, utilizes criteria or methods of administration which have the effect of subjecting individuals to discrimination because of their race, or have the effect of defeating or substantially impairing accomplishment of the objectives of the program with respect to individuals of a particular race..."

Representatives from a grassroots organization trying to save the track and field program at CMU said the school eliminated its most diverse non-revenue sport and replaced it with one of the least diverse sports, based on NCAA data.

The ACLU, in its letter to CMU trustees last fall, called golf the "whitest of sports" and noted NCAA data show about 3% of NCAA golfers were Black.

"They have pointed to finances as the reason for the change, but an independent case study has shown that to be questionable," said Ted Rockett, a founding member of the Committee to Reinstate CMU Track & Field. "An investigation is long overdue."

Davies defended the school's decision.

"It also is important to note that men's track and field is not the only path into Central Michigan University for Men of Color, nor was its elimination largely impactful on Black men as a whole at CMU," Davies wrote. "Men of Color still make up around 50% of CMU's total male student-athlete population."

When CMU cut men's track and field, it put the athletic department out of compliance with the NCCA's minimum men's sports threshold to remain in Division I, the school said in a release. CMU was granted waivers for two years, and adding golf put the school back into compliance.

CMU said last fall with the addition of golf, the school will offer 17 sports programs, 11 for women and six for men.

Dinkins said his complaint is important "...because the university has not shown any sort of interest in any capacity to rectify this issue or to move forward in any sort of good will to ensure these opportunities remain at the university."

