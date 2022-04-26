Who is Christopher Schurr, the officer who shot Patrick Lyoya?
Francis X. Donnelly George Hunter
The Detroit News
A Grand Rapids police officer who fatally shot a man in the back of the head during a struggle that followed a traffic stop on April 4 shared a connection with him eight years ago and half a world away.
The officer, Christopher Schurr, 31, whose name was released Monday by police, had taken missionary trips to Kenya when he was younger and planned to get married there in 2014, according to an online story that year.