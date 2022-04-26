Here's why Matt Maddock was expelled from the GOP caucus

Beth LeBlanc and Craig Mauger

The Detroit News

Michigan state Rep. Matt Maddock was removed from the House Republican caucus indefinitely Tuesday, according to a House Republican spokesman.

The removal was due to the Milford Republican's sharing of confidential information in violation of caucus rules, according to two sources close to the matter.

Separate from that issue, caucus members also had expressed concern over Maddock's recruitment or encouragement of Republican newcomers to challenge incumbent GOP lawmakers, Maddock's fellow caucus members, in the August primary, a third source said.