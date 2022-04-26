Man charged with child sexual abuse in Benzie County

A man in northern Michigan has been charged with child sexual abuse in Benzie County.

James Albert Peckham, 37 of Interlochen was arrested after a child at Munson Medical Center in Traverse City told her mother and a hospital employee that she had been sexually abused, Michigan State Police said in a press release. She said another member of her household was also a victim.

An arrest warrant was issued following an investigation, police said, and Peckham was arraigned Wednesday in 85th District Court.

He was charged with one count of criminal sexual conduct in the second degree against a victim younger than 13, one count of criminal sexual conduct, one count of incest in the fourth degree and two counts of furnishing alcohol to a minor, state police said.

Peckham was released from jail on a $20,000/10% cash surety bond. His next scheduled court appearance is at 1:30 p.m. May 5.

