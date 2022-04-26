Greater Grand Rapids NAACP to issue demands after death of Patrick Lyoya

One day after police released the name of the officer who shot and killed Patrick Lyoya, the Greater Grand Rapids NAACP is expected to issue demands of local officials.

Cle Jackson, president of the Greater Grand Rapids NAACP, is expected to speak in front of the Kent County Prosecutor’s Office at 4 p.m. Tuesday.

Jackson told The Detroit News on Monday said he was happy to see the officer Christopher Schurr’s name released, and said it will help the public learn more about him through public records requests, such as whether the officer was involved in any misconduct or the subject of any internal affairs investigations. And he added a probe of Schurr’s work history might find that he’s been a good officer.

Jackson’s organization, as well as the American Civil Liberties Union, LINC Up and the Michigan Immigrant Rights Center have said previously in addition to Schurr’s name being released they also among other demands want a prosecutor from outside Kent County to review the case and for the U.S. Department of Justice to investigate Lyoya’s killing.

According to video that captured the incident and released by Grand Rapids police earlier this month, Lyoya was face down on the ground and trying to rise when he was shot in the back of the head by Schurr during a traffic stop on April 4. Schurr, who is White, was on top of him and can be heard on video demanding that Lyoya take his hand off the officer’s stun gun.

Schurr is heard earlier saying Lyoya was stopped because the license plate did not match the car Lyoya had been driving in a Grand Rapids neighborhood. Lyoya declined to get back into the vehicle as ordered and fled the scene. A short foot chase ensued before the deadly struggle.

Michigan State Police are investigating the shooting. Once the agency’s investigation is completed, it will be forwarded to the Kent County Prosecutor’s Office for the consideration of any charges. County Prosecutor Chris Becker has told the public not to expect a quick decision.

Becker on Monday declined to respond to questions about whether the decision to release Schurr's name affects his office. In a brief statement, he said State Police are still working on the investigation.

During Lyoya’s funeral on Friday, the Rev. Al Sharpton demanded authorities publicly identify Schurr and that the U.S. Justice Department investigate the shooting.

Come back to detroitnews.com for updates.