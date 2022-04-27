Michigan adds 14,482 cases, 67 deaths from COVID-19 over last week

Michigan added 14,482 cases of COVID and 67 deaths from the virus on Wednesday, including totals from the previous six days.

The state reported an average of about 2,069 cases per day over the six days, an increase from 1,496 cases per day last week.

Wednesday's additions bring the state's overall total to 2,425,946 cases and 36,002 deaths since the virus was first detected here in March 2020.

After declining for nearly three months, hospitalization and case rates in Michigan are increasing for the third straight week. Cases are also on the rise. This week's additions are an increase from last week when the state added 10,474 cases and 78 deaths from the virus. The previous week on April 13, Michigan added 7,725 cases and 81 deaths from the virus.

Between April 18-24, about 7.8% of Michigan's COVID-19 tests returned positive, compared to 5% the week prior. There is an average of 11,500 weekly cases in the state.

The latest figures come as the state and several Michigan counties have relaxed regulations to stem the spread of the virus.

On Monday, the state reported 511 adults and 15 pediatric patients were hospitalized with confirmed infections and 78% of the state's inpatient hospital beds were occupied.

It's a steep decline from records set on Jan. 10, when 4,580 adults were hospitalized with COVID-19.

About 3.5% of the state's hospital beds were filled with COVID-19 patients and there were an average of 1,140 emergency room visits related to COVID-19 per day in the state as of Monday. That compares to 24% of hospital beds being full and 2,889 daily emergency room visits due to the virus in the first week of January.

However, five Michigan counties remain at a "high" level for the increased burden on health care or severe disease: Alcona, Alpena, Montmorency, Presque Isle and Washtenaw, according to the state health department.

Case counts are well below early January when the state set a new high mark with more than 20,000 confirmed cases of COVID-19 per day.

In Michigan, variants of the virus have moved at a high rate, proving more contagious than past variants and infecting both unvaccinated and vaccinated residents.

A new iteration of the omicron variant, BA.2, is now the dominant across Michigan and the country, but experts say another surge of cases is unlikely.

The Food and Drug Administration expanded its approval of remdesivir this week, making it the first COVID-19 treatment for children under age 12.

In Michigan 290 cases of Multisystem Inflammatory Syndrome in Children, a virus that stems from COVID-19 known as (MIS-C), have been reported to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. About 65% of kids with the complication are admitted to intensive care units and there have been five deaths.

Earlier this month, Philadephia became the first major city to reinstate indoor mask mandates as cases rose more than 50% higher than 10 days prior. The city is now averaging 1,495 cases per day.

In Michigan, residents ages 30 to 39 currently have the highest case rate of any age group.

As of Monday, 50 new outbreaks were reported over the prior week. The majority, 24 outbreaks, were in long-term care facilities and senior assisted living centers and 15 outbreaks were in K-12 schools. The state is tracking 135 ongoing outbreak cases.

About 66%, or 6.6 million, state residents have received their first doses of a vaccine, and 60% are fully vaccinated. More than 231,000 children ages 5 to 11 in Michigan, or 28%, have received their first dose of the vaccine.

More than 3.1 million, or 36.7% of the eligible population, have received a vaccine booster in Michigan and 5.2 million are fully vaccinated.

