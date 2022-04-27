Whelan family has questions after Russia releases Reed: 'Hope dims'

Washington — The family of Michigan's Paul Whelan expressed happiness Wednesday at Russia's release of another former Marine, Trevor Reed, while appearing frustrated the U.S. government has allowed their brother and son to remain in custody there for more than three years.

The development is not a good sign for Whelan, his brother, David, said.

"The Russian and U.S. governments negotiated a trade, and that trade did not include Paul," David told The Detroit News.

"There is no reason to think that a second trade or some other concession that would lead to Paul's release is pending. Unfortunately, one of the possible perspectives this morning is that we're starting over."

And time is not on the Whelans' side, with the brothers' parents in their 80s. "Our hope remains that Paul will be home so they may seem him once more. But each day that hope dims," David said in an earlier statement.

Which American hostages get saved "is the president's choice," he added.

"President Trump wasn't able to make those difficult decisions. It may be President Biden is unwilling to make them either," David said. "We hope we don't have to pin our hopes on another American president before someone will do the right thing for Paul."

Paul Whelan, who turned 52 last month, is from Novi. He has been in prison in Russia since his arrest at a Moscow hotel in December 2018 and later conviction on espionage charges that he's vehemently denied.

Whelan is now serving a 16-year sentence of hard labor at a prison camp in Mordovia. U.S. officials have long labeled his detention "wrongful" and pressed for his release, as well as that of Reed. Both men are former Marines who traveled to Russia as tourists.

Moscow said Reed, detained in August 2019, was released in exchange for pilot Konstantin Yaroshenko, who was serving a 20-year sentence in the U.S. on charges of cocaine trafficking. A spokeswoman for the Russian Foreign Ministry said the agreement was reached after “lengthy” negotiations.

“We welcome this important release, while continuing to call for the release of wrongfully detained U.S. citizen Paul Whelan,” Secretary of State Antony Blinken said Wednesday in a statement that made no reference to the prisoner swap.

President Joe Biden in announcing Reed's release Wednesday said the negotiations required "difficult decisions that I do not take lightly."

"We won’t stop until Paul Whelan and others join Trevor in the loving arms of family and friends," Biden said in a statement.

David Whelan said Reed's release was "the event that we hope for so much in our own lives," and that the news sparked "varied" emotions and many questions for his family.

"... if this case required 'difficult decisions that' the President doesn't take lightly, how difficult are the decisions he faces to release Paul? And if not now, when one deal has been struck with Russia, then when? How much harder will a second agreement be?" David said.

"Is President Biden's failure to bring Paul home an admission that some cases are too hard to solve? Is the Administration's piecemeal approach picking low-hanging fruit? And how does a family know that their loved one's case is too difficult, a hostage too far out of reach?"

The U.S. Department of State did not immediately respond to questions about any ongoing negotiations for Whelan's release.

David noted that Biden officials have engaged in more outreach with the Whelan family than the Trump administration did, noting that interactions with Secretary Antony Blinken and National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan "meant something to our family."

"If nothing else, on this day when my twin brother continues to suffer a gross injustice in Russia and another American is freed from injustice, I am confident President Biden cares and his team is making an effort," David said.

"Unfortunately, that wasn't enough for Paul."

Thee U.S. House is scheduled Wednesday to vote on a resolution by Rep. Haley Stevens, D-Waterford Township, demanding Whelan's release from Russia, saying he was "wrongfully convicted" in 2020 and calling his situation a "travesty to justice."

The resolution is co-sponsored by every member of Michigan's delegation. A companion resolution passed the Senate in July.

