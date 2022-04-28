Canada border officials seize $182K in US cash at Ambassador Bridge

The Detroit News

Canadian border officials found more than $182,000 in undeclared United States cash in a traveler’s vehicle at the Ambassador Bridge, representatives announced Thursday.

The Canada Border Services Agency said the stop occurred April 17 at the span, which connects Detroit and Windsor.

"The money was seized as suspected proceeds of crime," the agency said in a statement on Twitter.

There were two people in the vehicle, the agency reported.

"No charges were laid, and the two travellers were returned to the United States," Patrick Mahaffy, a spokesman for the agency, said in an email.

Currency exceeding $10,000 must be declared or reported, according to the agency website.

The border services agency "has the authority to seize all currency and monetary instruments if the entire value is not reported," its website said. "They may be returned after a penalty is paid."

Penalties range from $250 to $5,000 in Canadian dollars, the agency said.

"Our officers are the first line of defense in protecting Canadians from the serious issues associated with currency smuggling, including money laundering and financing of terrorists," Mahaffy said. "CBSA officers are diligent in detecting smugglers who attempt to bring undeclared currency and other contraband into Canada."

The Ambassador Bridge incident comes after the Canada Border Services Agency welcomed into Canada more than 1 million travelers the week of April 11-17, which the agency said was the first time travel volumes have been as high since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020.