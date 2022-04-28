Initial MSP investigation into deadly police shooting of Patrick Lyoya sent to prosecutor

Michigan State Police have sent an initial investigation into the deadly police shooting of Patrick Lyoya to Kent County Prosecutor Chris Becker's office, the department said Thursday.

The investigation is not complete, MSP said. The department is waiting for forensic reports from the manufacturer of the officer's body camera and Taser, which it also will forward to the prosecutor.

The department also will conduct further investigation at Becker's request or if new information appears.

"While I appreciate the continued work of the Michigan State Police on this incident, as noted in their press release, they have submitted an incomplete report," Kent County Prosecutor Chris Becker said in a statement. "I will begin to review the materials they have gathered at this time; but I cannot, and will not, make a final decision until they submit all the necessary information."

Lyoya, 26, was shot and killed by 31-year-old Grand Rapids Police Officer Christopher Schurr during a traffic stop on April 4. Lyoya ran a short distance from Schurr before a struggle ensued.

Videos of the shooting show Lyoya, who is Black, face down on the ground when he was shot in the back of the head by Schurr, who is White. Just prior to the shooting Lyoya can be seen on video struggling with Schurr over the officer's stun gun.

